Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Probable to play Wednesday
Cleveland (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against Miami, Michael Cunningham of the Journal-Constitution reports.
Cleveland missed time with an ankle injury but was cleared to play Tuesday night against Miami; however, he ended up being a DNP-CD as the Hawks fell 101-98. The 24-year-old is expected to be available again Wednesday, though it's unclear if he'll be a part of the rotation.
