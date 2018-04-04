Cleveland (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against Miami, Michael Cunningham of the Journal-Constitution reports.

Cleveland missed time with an ankle injury but was cleared to play Tuesday night against Miami; however, he ended up being a DNP-CD as the Hawks fell 101-98. The 24-year-old is expected to be available again Wednesday, though it's unclear if he'll be a part of the rotation.

