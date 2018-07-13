Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Puts up 11 points in LVSL playoff loss
Cleveland posted 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Thursday's 95-69 loss to the Trail Blazers.
It's been a circuitous route for Cleveland, who spent time with the Warriors and the Mavericks before finally landing with the Hawks. He had an ankle injury last season that just wouldn't clear up, and it severely limited his ability to play. He did see some playing time in Atlanta last season but was largely a non-factor. The ankle issue looks to be gone now and Cleveland has tried to reconstruct his game in the Summer League with varied success.
