Cleveland (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Cleveland is still nursing a lingering ankle injury and will now be sidelined for the 14th straight game. Cleveland remains without any clear recovery timetable, so while he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, chances are the guard won't be making a return to the hardwood before the season's end.