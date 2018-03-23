Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Remains out Friday
Cleveland (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Cleveland is still nursing a lingering ankle injury and will now be sidelined for the 14th straight game. Cleveland remains without any clear recovery timetable, so while he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, chances are the guard won't be making a return to the hardwood before the season's end.
