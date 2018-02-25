Cleveland (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Michael Cunningham, the Hawks see Cleveland as a long-term project and plan on signing him to a second 10-day contract after the current one expires. The 24-year-old suffered an ankle surgery that required surgery back in December, but is scheduled to be cleared for on-court activities early this week. As such, he could make his debut sometime in the near future.