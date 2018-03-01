Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Ruled out Friday
Cleveland (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
Cleveland is coming up on the end of his current 10-day contract, but has yet to see the floor due to an ankle injury. He's still fully expected to be signed to a second 10-day deal, however, as the Hawks hope to evaluate the young guard. If he's extended as expected, Cleveland's next opportunity to play would come on Sunday against the Suns.
