Cleveland (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Cleveland is coming up on the end of his current 10-day contract, but has yet to see the floor due to an ankle injury. He's still fully expected to be signed to a second 10-day deal, however, as the Hawks hope to evaluate the young guard. If he's extended as expected, Cleveland's next opportunity to play would come on Sunday against the Suns.