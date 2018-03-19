Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Ruled out Tuesday
Cleveland (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the Jazz, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Cleveland has missed the past eleven games as he continues to deal with an ankle injury. Without any timetable provided by the Hawks, Cleveland continues to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis with his next opportunity to play coming Thursday against the Kings.
More News
-
Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Out again Saturday•
-
Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Out Thursday vs. Hornets•
-
Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Will remain in Atlanta for rest of season•
-
Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Out Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Out again Sunday•
-
Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Out Friday vs. Indiana•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...