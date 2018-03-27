Cleveland (ankle) will sit out Wednesday's tilt with the Timberwolves.

Cleveland has been working through an ankle injury ever since being signed by the Hawks and still has yet to be given any sort of concrete timetable for a return. With nothing left to play for, the Hawks aren't going to rush Cleveland back, so there's certainly a chance he doesn't return prior to the end of regular season. That said, his next opportunity to take the court will be Friday against the 76ers.