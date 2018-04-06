Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Will be available Friday
Cleveland (ankle) will be available Friday against the Wizards, Michael Cunningham of the Journal-Sentinel reports.
Cleveland has been nursing a minor ankle issue, but his status never appeared to be in too much doubt. The 24-year-old will be available off the bench after playing 12 minutes Wednesday against Miami.
