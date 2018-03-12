Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Will remain in Atlanta for rest of season
Cleveland (ankle) will sign a multi-year contract extension with the Hawks, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
Cleveland, who's already been ruled out for Tuesday's contest, has been sidelined the last eight games for the Hawks. Despite the lack of time on the court since signing multiple 10-day contracts, the coaching staff apparently likes his upside enough in the limited amount of reps they've seen to ink him to a deal for the rest of the season. It will also likely come with a partial guarantee for the 2018-19 campaign, though that doesn't mean he'll ultimately make the final roster. Once healthy, Cleveland could see a good chunk of minutes in the regular rotation, especially following Monday's announcement that Kent Bazmore (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the season. That said, it may not be enough to make him a relevant fantasy option over the last month of the season.
