Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Won't make team debut Friday
Cleveland is dealing with an ankle injury and has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Cleveland just inked a 10-day contract with the Hawks earlier in the day, so his listing on the injury report is certainly surprising. The exact severity is unclear at this point in time, but his next shot to make his Atlanta debut will come on Monday against the Lakers. Cleveland is unlikely to make a fantasy impact once cleared to play.
