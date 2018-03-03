Hawks' Antonius Cleveland: Won't play Sunday
Cleveland (ankle) is out for Sunday's contest against the Suns, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Cleveland, who is on a 10-day deal, continues to work back from an ankle injury. In 13 games this season, Cleveland has averaged 0.8 points across 6.2 minutes per game.
