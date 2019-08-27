Hawks' Armoni Brooks: Lands deal with Atlanta
Brooks signed a contract with the Hawks on Tuesday.
Brooks is coming off a productive three-year collegiate career at Houston. He averaged 13.4 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 39 percent from three as a junior last season. After playing in summer league with the Wizards, Brooks will have the opportunity to spend training camp with the Hawks.
