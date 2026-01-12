Newell (quadriceps) did not return to the Hawks' 124-111 win over the Warriors on Sunday. He finished with one rebound and one block over four minutes while missing his lone three-point attempt.

Newell came out of the game during the second quarter and was not cleared by medical staff to return. He'll undergo further tests to determine the severity of his injury, but it puts the rookie first-rounder in jeopardy of missing Tuesday's road game against the Lakers. Mouhamed Gueye and Corey Kispert would both likely see a slight uptick in minutes if Newell misses time.