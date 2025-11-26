Newell finished with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal over seven minutes during Tuesday's 132-113 loss to the Wizards.

Newell failed to score for the fourth straight game, continuing what has been an uneventful season. He has played double-digit minutes only twice, both as a result of multiple injuries and lopsided results. In 12 appearances, he has averaged just 3.9 points in 8.0 minutes per game.