Newell totaled 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes during the Hawks' 117-100 loss to the Thunder on Saturday.

Newell didn't play Opening Night against the Raptors and saw the floor for just four minutes during the Hawks' win over the Magic on Friday. However, the rookie first-rounder got an extended run Saturday due to the absences of Zaccharie Risacher (ankle), Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness). Newell took advantage of the playing time and showed high energy on the floor as he hauled in seven of the Hawks' 15 offensive rebounds en route to the first double-double of his NBA career. The No. 23 overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft could carve a consistent role for himself amidst a crowded Atlanta frontcourt if he continues to play well off the bench.