Newell was unable to return to Sunday's 124-111 win over the Warriors after exiting with 4:16 in the second quarter due to a right quadriceps contusion. He finished with one rebound and one block over four minutes while missing his lone three-point attempt.

Newell will likely undergo further tests as the Hawks look to determine the severity of his injury, but for the time being, the rookie first-round pick's availability for Tuesday's game against the Lakers is in jeopardy. He had been on the fringe of the Atlanta rotation heading into Sunday, and even if Newell doesn't need to miss further time, he could nonetheless see his minutes disappear if Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) and Zaccharie Risacher (knee) are both available Tuesday.