Newell finished Friday's 110-87 victory over the Nuggets with nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one block across 11 minutes.

Newell remained in the rotation, largely due to the fact that Atlanta was without a number of key pieces. While he has flashed some interesting upside this season, Newell's role is typically that of a depth piece. In 29 appearances, he has averaged 5.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per contest.