Atlanta recalled Newell from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Thursday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Newell has slowly been incorporated into Atlanta's lineup and could see minutes while the team deals with the absences of Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) and Zaccharie Risacher (knee). The rookie is averaging 8.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks across 10.5 minutes in his last two NBA appearances.