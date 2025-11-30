The Hawks recalled Newell from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Sunday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Newell joined College Park for Saturday's 113-108 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats, posting 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 27 minutes. The rookie first-rounder is set to be available against the 76ers on Sunday, though he isn't guaranteed to see meaningful playing time.