Atlanta recalled Newell from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Thursday.

Newell hasn't appeared in any of the Hawks' last four games while seeing most of his playing time in the G League of late, but he could re-enter the rotation Thursday against the Rockets while Atlanta is without Onyeka Okongwu (dental fracture) and Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles). The Hawks will likely prioritize Mouhamed Gueye and Christian Koloko in the frontcourt ahead of Newell, though all three players could end up seeing major minutes Thursday if Jalen Johnson (calf) -- who is listed as questionable -- joins Okongwu and Porzingis on the sideline.