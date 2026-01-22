Atlanta recalled Newell from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Thursday.

Newell will make his way back to Atlanta after he turned in a 29-point, 12-rebound, seven-assist performance for College Park in a 121-115 loss to the Maine Celtics on Wednesday. Prior to heading to the G League, Newell had appeared in both of the Hawks' prior two games, playing 21 total minutes. With Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) and Zaccharie Risascher (knee) set to remain out for Friday's game against the Suns, Newell could hold down a small role in the rotation.