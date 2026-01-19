Atlanta recalled Newell from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Monday.

Newell will be back with the parent club ahead of Monday's game against the Bucks but could find himself outside of the rotation while Mouhamed Gueye has emerged as head coach Quin Snyder's preferred backup big man in the continued absence of Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles). The rookie first-round pick was able to get in some extended run in the G League on Sunday, finishing with 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes in the Skyhawks' 112-103 loss to the Maine Celtics.