Newell closed Friday's 142-115 loss to the Pistons with 10 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 17 minutes.

Newell has scored in double figures in each of the past three games, missing only three of 17 shots from the field. The rookie first-rounder played the entire fourth quarter with the Hawks entering the quarter down 25. The 20-year-old forward is averaging 4.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists across 9.0 minutes in 16 games this season.