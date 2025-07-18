Newell registered 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 24 minutes during Thursday's 92-88 Summer League win over the Grizzlies.

Newell posted a solid shooting performance and contributed across the board, especially with his contributions on the defensive end. He's now put up 14 points in back-to-back Summer League performances and continues to prove that he belongs in Atlanta's rotation.