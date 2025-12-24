Newell racked up 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, one block and two steals over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 126-123 loss to the Bulls.

Newell once again flashed his upside, producing on both ends of the floor. With Mouhamed Gueye sidelined due to a shoulder injury, Newell shifted up in the rotation, logging at least 20 minutes for the first time in his past 16 appearances. Although he does appear to have the makings of a decent fantasy player, it is unlikely we will see any sort of ceiling this season, given the Hawks' depth.