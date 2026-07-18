Hawks' Asa Newell: Won't play Saturday

Newell (rest) has been ruled out for Saturday's Summer League game against the Wizards, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Newell will end up playing in four Summer League games in Las Vegas, averaging 11.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks over 25.9 minutes per game while going 6-for-12 from three-point range. He split his time between the Hawks and the G League during the 2025-26 season but averaged just 11.4 minutes per game across 44 regular-season contests (two starts). Newell figures to compete with Aaron Wiggins and Mouhamed Gueye (foot) for bench minutes in 2026-27.