Skip to Main Content
SportsBasketball
Basketball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Hawks' Asa Newell: Won't play Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Newell (rest) has been ruled out for Saturday's Summer League game against the Wizards, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Newell will end up playing in four Summer League games in Las Vegas, averaging 11.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks over 25.9 minutes per game while going 6-for-12 from three-point range. He split his time between the Hawks and the G League during the 2025-26 season but averaged just 11.4 minutes per game across 44 regular-season contests (two starts). Newell figures to compete with Aaron Wiggins and Mouhamed Gueye (foot) for bench minutes in 2026-27.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!