Hawks' B.J. Johnson: Scores 11 points in NBA debut
Johnson recorded 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds, and one steal in 19 minutes during Sunday's 123-118 win over the Bulls.
Johnson enjoyed a perfect night from the field in his NBA debut. The 23-year-old rookie is on a 10-day contract, so this was a good first step in his quest to stick for the remainder of the season.
