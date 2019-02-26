Hawks' B.J. Johnson: To latch on with Atlanta
Johnson will sign a 10-day contract with the Hawks on Tuesday, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Johnson has played well in the G League for Lakeland this season, posting averages of 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals over 38 games (31 starts). He'll aim to continue his success at the next level, where he'll have to prove he belongs over the course of the next week and a half.
