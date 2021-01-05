Bogdanovic (ankle) practiced Tuesday after spraining his ankle during Monday's loss to the Knicks, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Bogdanovic was encouragingly able to practice just a day after sustaining the injury, indicating that the sprain seems to be on the minor side. The 28-year-old shooting guard was able to play just 19 minutes in Monday's game due to the injury, but it looks like he may not miss any time with Wednesday's contest against the Hornets looming.