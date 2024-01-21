Bogdanovic (ankle) will play Saturday versus Cleveland. He wil be available off the bench.
Bogdanovic logged a full 35-minute workload in Friday's win over Miami, and he'll suit up for the second half of the back-to-back Saturday. The 31-year-old joins a fully healthy Atlanta backcourt with the exception of Wesley Matthews (calf).
