Bogdanovic is listed as questionable Friday against the Cavs due to a sprained left ankle, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Toward the end of the regular season, Bogdanovic was battling some soreness in his knee, but this appears to be an unrelated issue that he may have picked up during Wednesday night's play-in matchup against Charlotte. While the questionable tag implies that Bogdanovic is 50-50 to play, chances are he'll push through the injury given the do-or-die scenario. Bogdanovic finished Wednesday night's game with 13 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes.