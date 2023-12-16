Bogdanovic is questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to a sprained right ankle, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Bogdanovic is a late addition to the Hawks injury report, popping up with a sprained right ankle. If Bogdanovic ends up missing Saturday's tilt, expect Garrison Matthews and Patty Mills to see more action.
