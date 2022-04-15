Bogdanovic (ankle) will be available for Friday's elimination play-in game against the Cavaliers.
Despite persistent lower-body injuries, Bogdanovic will be available for a 10th straight game. During this stretch, he's averaged 17.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.3 minutes.
