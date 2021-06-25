Bogdanovic (knee) is available for Friday's Game 2 against the Bucks, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Bogdanovic was questionable heading into Friday's matchup as he continues to deal with a sore right knee, but he'll be able to play through the injury for a second straight game. The 28-year-old totaled four points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists in 27 minutes in the first game of the series.