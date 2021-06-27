Bogdanovic (knee) is available for Sunday's Game 3 against the Bucks, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.
Bogdanovic continues to deal with right knee soreness, but he'll be able to play through the issue once again. Across the first two games of the series, the 28-year-old averaged 6.0 points and 3.0 assists in 22.5 minutes per contest.
