Bogdanovic (knee) is available for Tuesday's Game 4 against the Bucks, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bogdanovic will continue to play through right knee soreness. He's struggled so far in the series, shooting just 25.0 percent from the field. However, he may be asked to step up Tuesday. Trae Young (foot) has been ruled out, robbing the Hawks of their star playmaker. That could mean more touches for Bogdanovic, as well as Kevin Huerter and Lou Williams.