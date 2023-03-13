Bogdanovic (back) is available for Monday's game against Minnesota.

Bogdanovic missed Saturday's game against Boston due to back tightness, but he participated in Monday's shootaround and has been cleared to suit up against the Timberwolves. He's scored in double figures in four consecutive appearances and has averaged 13.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 24.0 minutes per game during that time.