Bogdanovic (knee) is available and starting Sunday's Game 7 against the 76ers.
Bogdanovic was a game-time decision heading into Sunday's matchup, but he'll be back on the court after exiting Friday's Game 6 due to right knee soreness. His knee was still sore ahead of Game 7, so it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to handle a full workload.
