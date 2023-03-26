Bogdanovic (knee) is available for Sunday's game against Memphis.

Bogdanovic was questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup due to his knee injury, but he's been cleared to suit up against the Grizzlies. He's started the last three games with Dejounte Murray (illness) and De'Andre Hunter (knee) dealing with knee injuries, but it seems likely that Bogdanovic will come off the bench Sunday since Murray and Hunter are available.