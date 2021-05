Bogdanovic (hamstring) is available for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Bogdanovic was probable for Wednesday's game, and he'll be able to play through the injury once again. He totaled 25 points (9-17 FG, 7-14 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes while playing through his hamstring issue Monday.