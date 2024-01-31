Bogdanovic will move back to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

This is an expected move for Atlanta, as Dejounte Murray (hamstring) is returning from a one-game absence. Bogdanovic was terrific in a fill-in start Sunday against Toronto, producing 24 points (7-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.