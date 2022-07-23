Bogdanovic (kneecap) has resumed running, jumping and strength work.
In June, the veteran underwent knee surgery to address knee inflammation in his right patella tendon. He's coming off another solid season where he averaged 15.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.3 minutes. The expectation is that Bogdanovic should be ready for training camp, and he figures to enter the year as the team's sixth man once again.
More News
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Recovering from knee surgery•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Out for Game 5•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable for Game 5•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Goes for 18 points in win•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores team-high 29 points•
-
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Available for Game 2•