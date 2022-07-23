Bogdanovic (kneecap) has resumed running, jumping and strength work.

In June, the veteran underwent knee surgery to address knee inflammation in his right patella tendon. He's coming off another solid season where he averaged 15.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.3 minutes. The expectation is that Bogdanovic should be ready for training camp, and he figures to enter the year as the team's sixth man once again.