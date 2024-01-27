Bogdanovic had 24 points (9-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes off the bench during Friday's 148-143 loss to the Mavericks.

Shifted back to the bench after starting the last two games while Trae Young (concussion) was sidelined, Bogdanovic responded with his best scoring effort since he poured in 40 against the Nuggets on Dec. 11. Bogdanovic has scored in double digits in 12 of 13 January contests while draining multiple three-pointers nine times, averaging 15.6 points, 2.7 boards, 2.5 assists, 2.5 threes and 1.6 steals on the month in 27.8 minutes a night.