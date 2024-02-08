Bogdanovic will move into the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic will be replacing Dejounte Murray (back) in the first unit and he'll be joined by Trae Young, Saddiq Bey, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu. It'll be interesting to see if De'Andre Hunter can earn some expanded minutes given Atlanta's lack of depth Wednesday evening.