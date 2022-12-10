Bogdanovic racked up 31 points (12-18 FG, 7-9 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 120-116 loss to the Nets.

Bogdanovic had one of the most miserable games of his career Wednesday, going 0-for-10 from three-point range and 3-for-16 overall over 25 minutes. He turned things around entirely Friday, putting up 13 points in the second quarter alone and shooting an ultra-efficient 7-for-9 from beyond the arc overall to net a season-best 31 points. This was just Bogdanovic's fourth game of the campaign, as he missed Atlanta's first 22 contests while recovering from offseason knee surgery. He blew past his previous season high with 34 minutes Friday and could be set free from his minutes restriction now that he's shown he's capable of producing while handling a heavy workload.