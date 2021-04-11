Bogdanovic tallied 32 points (9-22 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three assists, three rebounds and two steals across 41 minutes in Sunday's 105-101 win over the Hornets.

Bogdanovic continues to excel as the Hawks continue to fight the injury bug. Bogdanovic and Clint Capela were the only usual starters on the floor in Sunday's win, and the guard bounced back from a quiet game against Chicago with a tour-de-force performance from beyond the arc. Although the return of De'Andre Hunter will ultimately have a negative effect on his bottom line, Bogdanovic's run in the starting five will likely earn him more time in the rotation.