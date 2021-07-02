Bogdanovic put up 28 points (10-22 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 39 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Bucks.

Bogdanovic was listed as probable for Game 5 with right knee soreness -- an issue that has been bothering for the last few weeks -- but still delivered an impressive performance, finishing as Atlanta's highest scorer and clearing the 20-point mark for the second game in a row. It's possible that this knee problem had affected his performances, as Bogdanovic had six straight games with single-digit scoring figures before putting up back-to-back 20-point performances in the last two contests, but either way, he should be one of the Hawks' go-to players on offense ahead of a pivotal Game 6 on Saturday.