Bogdanovic (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game at Miami, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

The 28-year-old recently progressed to playing 1-on-1 with contact, and he appears to be on the cusp of a return to game action. The Hawks only have two games remaining before the All-Star break, so the team is likely to remain cautious to avoid rushing back Bogdanovic with a one-week break on the horizon.