Bogdanovic (knee) isn't listed on the Hawks' injury report ahead of Tuesday's Play-In matchup against Miami.

Bogdanovic didn't play in the regular-season finale Sunday, but as expected, he's been cleared to suit up Tuesday. Across 54 regular-season appearances (nine starts), the sharpshooter averaged 14.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 27.9 minutes per game.