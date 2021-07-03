Bogdanovic (knee) will play in Saturday's Game 6 against the Bucks, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

As expected, Bogdanovic will continue to play through right knee soreness. He's picked up his play over the past two games with Trae Young (foot) sidelined, but Young will be back for Saturday's Game 6. So, Bogdanovic's offensive responsibilities should normalize.